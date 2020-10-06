Death in Paradise star Ben Miller swaps Saint Marie for Cambridge in new crime series Professor T

Professor T is a new ITV crime drama starring Death in Paradise actor Ben Miller.

Ben stars as the eccentric, but brilliant Criminology Professor Jasper Tempest, who works at Cambridge University.

Professor T start date on ITV?

ITV is yet to confirm a release date but 2021 looks a good bet.

What’s the plot?

The opening episode of the six-part series sees the Professor unwillingly caught up in a police investigation when Diana Tyson is attacked on the university campus. DI Lisa Donckers thinks the attack is very similar to one that occurred years beforehand. And she reckons the Professor is just the man to crack the case.

But, Professor T, who suffers with OCD, is prone to daydreams and fantasies, and the viewers will see these quirky sequences in the series.

Describing the show’s appeal, Ben says: “Professor T has it all: intriguing murders, dreaming spires, and a cast of unforgettable characters, each with their own fascinating secrets.

“You don’t have to be a professor of criminal psychology to know the ITV audience will love it.”

What’s the cast of Professor T?

Joining Ben Miller is Emma Naomi as DI Lisa Donckers, an old student of the Professor’s. Other cast include Frances de la Tour and Barney White. Frances plays Jasper’s overbearing mother, while Barney is police sidekick Dan Winters.

Plus Andy Gathergood (The Salisbury Poisonings), Sarah Woodward (Quiz), Ben Onwukwe (Marcella), Douglas Reith (Downton Abbey) and Juliet Aubrey (Van der Valk).

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, we will post it when it arrives.

What else do we know?

The series is currently filming in Cambridge and Belgium. It is being made by newly formed production company, Eagle Eye Drama.

It is interestingly based on the Belgian series of the same name.

Professor T will be broadcast on ITV. An exact tx date is still to be announced (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).