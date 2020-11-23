The Great British Bake Off final was ‘difficult’ to film, says Prue Leith

Prue Leith teases the toughest final ever on C4’s The Great British Bake Off

From caged tarts to celebrity cake busts, C4’s The Great British Bake Off has provided some memorable moments this series. Now, the pressure is on in the grand finale as the three remaining bakers goes all out to impress hard-to-please judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Here, Prue Leith reveals all about the final of The Great British Bake Off…

Was the final tough to judge?

Prue Leith: “Well, the final is always the most difficult to film because the bakers are concentrating so much, they want to get on with the bake rather than chat with Matt [Lucas] and Noel [Fielding]! But it’s extraordinary how seldom Paul and I disagree. We’re never more than a point out.”

What final bakes did you set?

PL: “We can’t reveal the Technical but the Showstopper is a Dessert Tower and the signature is a Custard Slice – Paul really likes traditional bakes so we chose that. The trick is to bake the pastry very crispy so the custard doesn’t soak into it. It mustn’t be undercooked and leathery.”

Why do you think this series has been such a hit?

PL: “I think it’s a mixture of being in lockdown and there’s more need for programmes like Bake Off to cheer us up, but also, these bakers are the most lovely crowd of people who are full of character and talent, and all with a great sense of humour. I’m really pleased the viewers seem to be enjoying it. There is a great buzz around the show this year.”

Was it good to spend more time with Paul, Noel and Matt in the Bake Off lockdown bubble?

PL: “We had so much fun, as we had to stay there all the time, so we made the most of it. I was worried about being locked up with three men who are not that grown up, but I had such a lovely time!”

What do you still love about being part of Bake Off?

PL: “The thing that really explains the success of Bake Off is the question of integrity and honesty. Paul and I don’t rehearse anything, it’s a genuine show. The bakers are the stars of the show and you get fond of them and the viewers get cross with us when we send home somebody they wanted us to keep. They really care because they know it’s real.”

The final of The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesday 24 November at 8pm on C4