Lorraine Kelly left Good Morning Britain viewers stunned when she unexpectedly turned on Jennifer Arcuri.
And the nation got to re-live the scenes through Gogglebox on Friday night – and the stars of the hit Channel 4 show’s reactions were priceless.
Lorraine, 59, is best known for being one of TV’s friendliest hosts. But she was far from welcoming to Boris Johnson’s “friend” Jennifer Arcuri.
During a split-screen, in which Lorraine usually briefs viewers on what’s coming up on her own show, Lorraine called Jennifer out for failing to answer any of Susanna Reid or Piers Morgan’s questions on whether her relationship with Boris was romantic during a GMB interview.
READ MORE: GOGGLEBOX STARS GET PASSIONATE ABOUT POLITICAL VIEWS
Clearly angry, Lorraine said, “What’s the point in you coming on air to clear the air and not saying anything.”
Shocked, Jennifer replied, “I’m sorry?”
Lorraine repeated her question, to which Jennifer said, “I believe I said a few things. What was it that you were looking for that I didn’t say?”
Latest Stories
“You didn’t answer any of the questions put to you, I don’t see the point of you being on… anyway,” Lorraine explained.
While Jennifer was clearly put out by Lorraine’s intense line of questioning, the stars of Gogglebox praised Lorraine for her straight-forward approach.
“Who stuck 50p in Lorraine,” star of the show, Pete Sandiford, said. And it had fans in hysterics, branding it “quote of the week”.