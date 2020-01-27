Ralf Little’s fiendishly tough first Death in Paradise case revealed at last

Can D.I. Neville Parker solve his first murder in Saint Marie?

Ralf Little’s new Death in Paradise character, D.I. Neville Parker, will investigate the death of a young woman electrocuted in her hotel bathtub in his perplexing first case.

Ardal O’ Hanlon will depart Saint Marie this Thursday as DI Jack Mooney, with The Royle Family star expected to turn up for the first time in episode five, which goes out on Thursday 6th February (see our TV Guide for full listings).

And no sooner has D.I. Parker unpacked his bags than he’s thrown straight into a suitably baffling case.

The dead woman, whose the daughter of British developer Neil Henderson (played by Benidorm star Steve Pemberton), is found in a bathroom that is locked from the inside.

The Commissioner concludes that it must be a case of suicide and D.I. Neville Parker flies over to confirm this.

But, this being Death in Paradise, things aren’t so straight forward and Neville begins to find evidence of foul play.

Among the suspects is her dad Neil and his wife Joanne Henderson, played former Miss Moneypenny actress Samantha Bond. But, Neville has a problem – they both have an alibi and so do the other suspects.

Death in Paradise new boy D.I. Neville Parker is a fish out of water…

Meanwhile, poor Neville struggles with his new surroundings and is keen to escape Saint Marie as soon as possible.

While Neville is a fish out of water, Ralf previously said he jumped at the chance to join Death in Paradise.

“It took less than 0.005 seconds to say, ‘Yes’ to playing the new DI. How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true.

“It’s a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in this series of Death in Paradise.”

Death in Paradise continues this Thursday at 9pm on BBC1.