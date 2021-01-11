Ralf Little opens up about his future on Death in Paradise

Ralf Little also talked about how nervous he was when he joined

Ralf Little has only just returned in Death in Paradise’s tenth series. However, Saint Marie’s latest Detective Inspector has revealed he not be in the show much longer.

Ralf Little revealed this news to Graham Norton on his new Virgin Radio Saturday show. Graham asked Ralf about his future on the show after it was renewed for two more years.

Ralf confirmed “I’ll be back next year,” but added “I don’t think I’m signed for the two years.” It doesn’t sound like he wants to leave, though. He explained he’s “not in a hurry to not go to the Caribbean for five months and leave a TV show.”

So, we’ll definitely see Ralf back in series eleven. Whether Neville Parker will continue working in Saint Marie afterwards is anyone’s guess.

Death in Paradise’s lead actor has always stayed for roughly two or three series of the show, so Ralf leaving during or after series eleven would make sense. This would follow the same pattern set out by Ben Miller, Kris Marshall and Ardal O’Hanlon.



During his interview with Graham, Ralf spoke about the pressure he felt taking over from the previous lead actor, Ardal (DI Jack Mooney). He explained he once worried “what if I completely ruin this?”

He then said he “couldn’t watch” the first episode he was in as he was “too nervous”. Ralf continued: “after about 15 minutes my missus called me and said ‘you can crawl out from under your rock, you’re a hit’.”

The pair also discussed Jason Manford’s inability to keep his guest appearance in Death in Paradise a secret, as well as how demanding it is to go out and film Death in Paradise.

