Ranvir Singh hasn't always wanted to be a TV journalist and reporter. Find out what career she had planned before joining Good Morning Britain...

Ranvir Singh has become a household name since becoming part of the Good Morning Britain team in 2014.

She is now a familiar face on our TV screens as she brings us the latest news alongside Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan.

The journalist and TV presenter has also appeared in shows like The Martin Lewis Money Show, Exposure and Eat, Shop, Save.

Ranvir has also become a hit in her new show All Around Britain, which sees her travel around the UK with Alex Beresford, visiting various towns and cities.

Now Ranvir has taken on the challenge of dancing her way to the glitter ball trophy in Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Most fans of the presenter will know that:

Ranvir has travelled around the world reporting for Good Morning Britain

She has appeared on the Loose Women panel

She’s great friends with her Good Morning Britain co-stars

But what else do we know about Ranvir Singh? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. She started her career in radio

Despite now being a familiar face on our TV screens, Ranvir started her career at BBC Radio Lancashire in 2002. She was then offered a six month contract, before moving onto TV roles presenting news shows.

2. She got her big break with Irish rock band U2

Ranvir’s first time on television was covering a U2 concert. Recalling the moment while chatting on Good Morning Britain, Ranvir said: “I wasn’t nervous, I just wanted to do my best. All was going well until someone I was interviewing swore. I just knew I was going to be in serious trouble. Sure enough, my boss asked to see me and with a heavy heart, I went to her office, only for her to tell me that I handled it well and that I was a ‘natural’. I can’t describe the relief!”

3. She’s run the London Marathon

Back in 2016 Ranvir ran the London Marathon in memory of her late father, who died when she was just nine year’s old. The presenter said on her Just Giving page: “My dad has two heart attacks and died when he was 42. It gets harder to be without a father as I get older for some reason.”

4. Her son is her biggest fan

Ranvir has confessed that her eight-year-old son, Tushaan, was very excited when she told him she would be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing. She told Hello: “You should have seen his little face – it lit up. I should have videoed it. Hew was so excited when I said we were going to have to keep it a secret together. It made it even more exciting!”

5. She loves a gameshow

As well as presenting hard-hitting news shows like Exposure: When Pregnant Women Drink, and Real Stories with Ranvir Singh, the TV presenter has shown off her lighter side by appearing in gameshows like The Chase, All Star Family Fortunes and University Challenge.

6. She once accidentally overshared with the nation

Earlier this year, Ranvir introduced her new puppy, Schmizzles, to Good Morning Britain viewers when she brought him to work with her. However, there was trouble when the camera panned in on her new dog, only to reveal Ranvir’s phone number and address on his collar. Oops!

7. She wanted to be a teacher

Despite now being an award-winning journalist and presenter, Ranvir originally thought she could follow a career as a teacher. However, after chatting to a girl at the Sikh Temple in Preston who had studied English before going on to journalism college, Ranvir decided to do the same.

Ranvir Singh’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the presenter….

How old is she?

Ranvir Singh’s age is 43. She was born on 11 August 1977.

Is she in a relationship?

Ranvir Singh is currently single.

Does she have children?

Ranvir Singh has a son called Tushaan with ex husband, Ranjeet Singh Dehal.

Where was she born?

Ranvir Singh was born in Preston, Lancashire.

Instagram: @ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.

Main picture credit: Getty