Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – everything you need to know about the reality series

The luxury-loving ladies are back for a new series on Hayu (via Amazon Prime Video or NOW TV). Here's our guide if you want to know more about the show and what's in store...

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a must-watch for anyone who can’t get enough of reality TV.

During uncertain times, you might want nothing more than to escape into the lavish lives of the rich and famous.

If that sounds interesting, here’s everything you need to know about the long-running reality series…

What is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills about?

This popular series sees affluent women living in Beverly Hills and enjoying all the luxuries the city offers.

It follows them as they attempt to manage the challenges of work-life balance, family time, and ever changing relationships.

Real Housewives has recurring cast members who have quickly become fan favourites, as well as new faces too.

The first series aired in 2010, with the pilot episode giving fans a taste of what to expect.

In this episode, we meet the likes of Lisa, a witty British restaurateur; former child actresses Kim and Kyle Richards, and Kelsey Grammer’s ex-wife Camille.

Who are the Real Housewives regulars?

Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer have all appeared in the series since the very beginning.

But there’s new additions to series 10, after Vanderpump left the series in 2019.

New housewives appearing in the latest series include Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

There’s plenty more to look forward to, as it was revealed that Paris Hilton stars in the new series.

Kyle and Kim Richards are Paris’ aunts, so it’s no surprise the popular socialite is popping in to say hello.

Where can we watch the Real Housewives?

UK viewers can catch up via Amazon Prime or Hayu.

Hayu is home to other successful reality shows such as Keeping up with the Kardashians, Dance Moms, and Project Runway.

It’s also available on TV channel Bravo, if you’re up to date and want to watch it as it airs.