Here's why you won't be seeing Tim Metcalfe and Abi Franklin hooking up any time soon...

Coronation Street star Joe Duttine has admitted that sharing a romance on-screen with real life fiancee Sally Carman would be a ‘disaster’.

Joe, who is better known to soap fans as Weatherfield’s Tim Metcalfe got engaged to Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin in March.

But while they might be planning their own fairytale wedding in real life, that doesn’t mean they’re hoping for any on-screen romance any time soon.

Speaking to Inside Soap, Joe said: “That’s the last thing me and Sally want. It would be a disaster!

“We would make each other laugh all the time, we wouldn’t be able to concentrate – and it would be a little too close to home, wouldn’t it?

“We don’t want that as it’s nice to have a life away from the Street. We met at Coronation Street and that’s always going to be special for us, but we don’t want to act it out on screen.”

Social distancing nightmare

Joe’s comments come after social distancing restrictions mean soaps are no longer able to show on-screen couples kissing or hugging.

The only time that this would be allowed is if the actors were in a romance off screen as well as on.

Rocky romance for Tim and Sally

Coronation Street fans will know that Joe’s character, Tim, is currently going through a tough patch in his relationship with Sally Metcalfe.

Tim’s dad, Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) has been abusing wife Yasmeen (Shelley King) for the last year, and now that the truth is starting to come out, Tim refuses to believe his dad is capable of such vile acts.

However, Sally is firmly team Yasmeen, which is driving a wedge between the couple.

Joe admitted that despite their differences at the moment, he believes Sally and Tim’s relationship can stand the test of time…

“Tim and Sally have plenty of problems that they (the writers) can get drama from, but they don’t necessarily involve splitting up.”

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.