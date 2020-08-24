REAL LIFE Emmerdale couple announce they’re expecting a baby together

Real life couple Laura Norton and Mark Jordon have got some big news...

Real life Emmerdale couple Laura Norton and Mark Jordon have announced they are expecting a baby together.

Laura, who is better known to Emmerdale fans as Kerry Wyatt, and Mark, who played Daz Spencer until recently, met on the soap back in 2014.

The happy couple announced their news to OK! Magazine, and revealed that they discovered they were going to become parents just four days before Laura was due back on the Emmerdale set following the recent halt to filming thanks to coronavirus.

“We were always hopeful we would have a baby one day if we were lucky, so it was a brilliant surprise,” Mark told the website.

“The baby is due on Mark’s birthday (25th January). How lush is that?” Laura added.

While this is Laura’s first child, Mark has two children called Poppy and Joseph from a previous relationship.

Laura continued: “Being a mum is something I’ve always hoped would happen, but you never know. I feel very safe and calm knowing that I’ve seen what an amazing father Mark is. I have seen how amazing his kids are. I’m really excited to be a mam.

“My Emmerdale co-stars are all overjoyed for us. I think the Emmerdale producer was the first person we told! I miss playing the part and being on set, but it’s there waiting for me when I’m ready to go back after having the baby.”

With their wedding plans now on hold thanks to both lockdown and their baby news, the pair have pushed their plans to tie the knot back by a few years.

“We will get married eventually,” says Mark. “We’re just looking forward to the baby now instead of the wedding!”

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

