Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley are rarely seen on screen together...

There is a treat in store for Emmerdale fans next week as real life couple Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley make a rare on-screen appearance together.

The real-life Emmerdale couple, better known for their alter egos Rhona Goskirk and Cain Dingle, got married in 2003.

But while the pair might work on the same soap, they rarely have scenes together and are often filming in different studios.

Rhona and Cain have both been at the centre of many Emmerdale storylines, but next week will see the first time in a long time that the pair share a scene together.

Moira hit and run drama

The drama comes after Moira Dingle is left fighting for her life following this week’s hit and run tragedy.

As Moira lies in her hospital bed, Cain is beside himself with worry, terrified that he’s going to lose her.

Fans of Emmerdale will remember that he confessed he still loves his estranged wife during the soap’s lockdown episodes.

Zoe and Jeff on screen together

Back at the farm, Rhona is trying to keep everything running smoothly in Moira’s absence and tells Matty not to worry.

However, Cain and Rhona soon clash over what is best for Moira when Cain hears of the deal Rhona and Nate have made.

Viewers will remember the pair took on a huge restaurant meat order and decided to split it… without telling Moira.

When Cain discovers the truth, he tells them not to mention it to Moira.

But their plan is soon exposed when Kim Tate walks in.

Kim is fuming about Nate and Rhona’s business partnership, convinced the pair were acting in revenge against her.

Will she spill the beans to Moira and hamper her recovery?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.