Rebekah Vardy will be getting her skates on in January...

Rebekah Vardy has joined the celebrity line up of Dancing On Ice 2021, and she can’t wait to get stuck into training.

The news was revealed this morning as Rebekah joined Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid live on Good Morning Britain.

Rebekah will be joining Denise Van Outen, former Coronation Street star Faye Brookes, current Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant, Myleene Klass, Jason Donovan, Sonny Jay, Graham Bell and Colin Jackson on the ice.

The TV personality, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here in 2017, has admitted that she isn’t a natural when it comes to skating.

Rebekah’s new challenge

Speaking about her new challenge, Rebekah said: “My dad taught me how to stand up on a pair of skates when I was about seven years old.

“He used to take us to the local ice rink and I’m really excited actually.

“The only time I’ve been ice skating since is when we take the kids to our local ice rink at Christmas!”

Rebekah, who is married to former England footballer and current Leicester player, Jamie Vardy, said her husband will be there to support her when the series starts.

“Jamie thinks it’s such a brilliant idea. He’s really looking forward to watching me and says he hopes I don’t fall over too much.”

Getting the family involved

Rebekah also admitted that she showed her 10-year-old son, Taylor, a clip of one of the headbangers being performed on the show.

She added: “Taylor just looked at me and said ‘Mum, there’s no way you can do that. You’re going to hurt yourself!’ and I told him not to worry, I’ll be fine!”

“Training started in a couple of weeks, so really looking forward to getting my teeth into that. I’m going to give my 100% effort for it all.”

The new series of Dancing On Ice 2021 will return to ITV in the new year.

It has been confirmed that Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be returning to their presenting duties once again.

The judging panel will once again see John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo joining skating legends Torvill and Dean as they offer their opinion on the performances of the 12 celebrity skaters and their professional partners.

Dancing On Ice 2021 will air on ITV early next year.