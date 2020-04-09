Red Dwarf cast reunite for interview ahead of The Promised Land

The boys from the Dwarf are back!

Red Dwarf is returning tonight with The Promised Land, and the cast joined Good Morning Britain this morning.

Craig Charles, Chris Barrie, Robert Llewellyn and Danny John-Jules all dialled in to discuss The Promised Land.

The new 90 minute special sees the Red Dwarf cast team up for the first time in two years.

Hilariously, Danny was late and Craig Charles joked, “Most actors have a stunt double, he’s got an on time double!”

Chris Barrie went on to confirm what viewers should expect from the new special.

He revealed, “It’s the story we’ve all been waiting for really.

“We go to a cat planet. We discover something incredible on a very dusty, smoky ship called The Iron Star and that creates all sorts of mayhem for all of us.”

It’s been 33 years since the cast first joined Red Dwarf, and Ben asked what it was like to have a dedicated audience.

Craig said, “The audience have been great over the years. I think we still go down as the most watched sitcom on BBC2.

“They’ve always stayed with us. I think a lot of it is to do with the writing obviously, and the chemistry of the cast as well.”

Speaking about the script, he added, “You just never know where you’re going to end up going. The adventures are absolutely brilliant.

“And this one The Promised Land is just a fantastic story. Lister, I, get to play God!”

Danny appeared to say hello at the end, revealing he’d been struggling to connect to the call.

Though he didn’t get a chance to say much, it was definitely fun to see the cast reunited.

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land airs 9th April at 9pm on Dave.