Red Dwarf: The Promised Land – start date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

The boys are back for a TV film!

Red Dwarf is returning after a two year break, with a new TV film called The Promised Land.

The iconic sci-fi sitcom enjoyed a 12 series run, and it’s back very soon with an feature length special.

Ahead of The Promised Land, we’ve put together everything you need to know about Red Dwarf’s return…

When will Red Dwarf: The Promised Land be on TV?

It looks like we don’t have long to wait, as it’s expected to air in April 2020.

Filming began in November 2019, and took place at Pinewood Studios.

Who stars in the new special?

Fans will be delighted to know that all the original Red Dwarf cast are returning for the special.

An official poster for the special shows Craig Charles (Dave Lister), Chris Barrie (Arnold Rimmer), Robert Llewellyn (Kryten) and Danny John-Jules (The Cat) in all their glory, and we can’t wait to see them reunited again!

The poster also confirms the exciting news that Norman Lovett will be reprising his role as supercomputer Holly.

He was last seen in the series 12 finale, but before then he’d been absent from the show since series 8, which aired in 1999.

Aside from the original cast, the Red Dwarf team is joined by a few new faces for this special.

Fleabag actor Ray Fearon stars as Rodon, leader of the feral cats.

Other stars include Tom Bennett, Mandeep Dhillon (After Life) and stand-up comedian Lucy Pearman.

What’s the plot of Red Dwarf: The Promised Land?

The official Red Dwarf website has revealed the plot, and it sounds great!

It reads, “The posse meet three cat clerics (Tom Bennett, Mandeep Dhillon, Lucy Pearman) who worship Lister as their God. Lister vows to help them as they’re being hunted by Rodon, the ruthless feral cat leader (Ray Fearon) who has vowed to wipe out all cats who worship anyone but him.”

Creator Doug Naylor is back for directing duties, and has spoken about the upcoming special.

He told fans, “I’m absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity of making more Red Dwarf. UKTV has been a never-ending source of support and encouragement since we first started working together ten years ago.

“Can’t wait to start shooting a format that I don’t think has ever been done before. Smoke me a kipper, we’re back and not just for breakfast.”

Finally, is there a trailer?

Yes! We shared the first look Red Dwarf trailer here.

Red Dwarf is back soon…