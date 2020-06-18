Don't watch this on an empty stomach...

Remarkable Places to Eat is returning for a second series, and there’ll be plenty of tasty dishes in store!

Here’s everything you need to know…

What can we expect from series two of Remarkable Places to Eat?

Much like the first series, chefs and food experts will take us to the best restaurants around the world.

In series one, we saw restaurants in Venice, Paris, and Edinburgh, featuring legendary chefs like Tom Kerridge and Michel Roux.

Episode one of series two is set Marrakesh, where Great British Menu’s Andi Oliver will take us on a foodie tour.

It will include high-end dining as well as a cafe inside a petrol station. So there’s something for every budget!

Who is on hosting duties?

First Dates star Fred Sirieix will be returning to present the series, meaning he’ll be able to tuck into some great dishes.

He shared a trailer of the upcoming series on his Twitter account to give fans a taste of what to expect.

In the clip, Fred is seen gushing over a carrot in one of the restaurants.

He reveals, “You know what I love about this carrot is the subtlety and balance of the flavours.

“And it’s new flavours, I’ve never had flavours like that before in my mouth.”

Can we catch up with series one?

Sadly the first series isn’t currently available on iPlayer, so we’ll have to rely on the new episodes to get our foodie fix.

But there’s plenty to look forward to if the first series is anything to go by!

It hasn’t been confirmed what cities the other episodes will be.

When can we watch the new series?

The first episode airs tonight (June 18th) on BBC2 at 8pm, so it’s ideal post-dinner viewing.