Could Joe Porteous be making a return to Emmerdale as fan favourite Joe Tate?

It would be hard to find an Emmerdale fan in the country who wouldn’t love to see Joe Tate make a return to the village to cause drama for his family.

But it seems there are cast members would like to see the favourite character back, too.

The last time we saw Joe he was abroad and on the run in 2018, having been previously feared dead after Graham Foster was seen apparently dumping his body at a viaduct.

Of course, it was all a bluff by Graham, who had been ordered to bump Joe off by Kim Tate.

Could Joe return to the village?

But with Graham now dead, could Joe return to the village to get the ultimate revenge on the family who had ruined his life?

Well, if Anna Nightingale, who plays Emmerdale’s scorned Andrea Tate, has got anything to do with it, then yes!

Speaking about actor Ned Porteous, who played Joe between 2017 and 2018, Anna told Inside Soap: “I do know him, and he’s lovely.

“I see quite a lot of the fanbase of Emmerdale are keen for him to come back. He absolutely loved his time on the show and I called him as soon as I got the job here.

“Storyline-wise it’s be lovely for Andrea to have this ally who has one foot in the Tate family and one foot in their other life.”

Alexander Lincoln, who is better known as Emmerdale’s village vet, Jamie Tate, agreed that the soap needs more Tates around to cause drama…

“I’d want Joe back. He was very much more ‘Tatey’ than Jamie is, and I think there could be a bit of friction there, which would be really exciting to play.

“I never had the pleasure of meeting Ned, but I think there would be a great dynamic between Jamie and Joe.”

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for listings.