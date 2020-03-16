REVENGE in Emmerdale as THIS shock new twist is set to air tonight

There's drama in Emmerdale when Arthur Thomas's revenge plan steps up a gear...

Tonight’s Emmerdale sees troubled schoolboy Arthur Thomas reignite his bullying against Archie Breckle… and this time he means business.

Emmerdale fans will know that Arthur was the one who traumatised little Archie for months, even causing him to run away in the middle of the night… all while letting Jimmy King take the blame for the young boy’s bumps and bruises.

But recently the truth was finally revealed when Arthur got a reality check following the death of his beloved grandad, Sandy Thomas.

Arthur was convinced that he was to blame for Sandy’s death because of his bullying ways, and as the guilt of what he had been doing started to eat away at him, he finally confessed everything to mum Laurel.

However, Laurel kept the secret to herself until recently, but now everyone knows exactly what Arthur is capable of.

But tonight will see a new twist in the storyline when Arthur continues to claim that Archie’s recent accident last week that saw him being squashed by a bookcase was nothing to do with him.

With Arthur telling so many lies, Laurel now doesn’t know what to believe, and Arthur is set to go back to his bullying ways to teach little Archie a lesson for lying.

After making Arthur apologise to Nicola for framing Jimmy, Arthur sees red tonight when Laurel continues to punish him, and soon he is secretly kickstarting his campaign against Archie once again.

But this time, he means business and Arthur’s is back with a vengeance.

How long will it take Laurel to realise that her son isn’t the reformed character he’s claiming to be?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.