Richard and Judy fans hail ‘lovely warmth’ of their TV comeback

Fans loved Richard and Judy's new series...

Richard and Judy returned to our screens on Monday with a brand new special – and fans loved it!

Their C4 series Keep Reading and Carry On was inspired by their book club, launched in 2010.

Speaking about the new show, Judy said, “Books can transport you to incredible places from the comfort of your sofa.

“So there is no better time to share our top picks for lockdown reads and hear from viewers, celebrities and authors about the books that have helped them whilst staying at home.”

And Richard added, “It is no secret that Judy and I are avid readers and we are excited to return to C4 to share what we love with viewers.”

The first episode saw the couple interviewing author Adam Kay, who wrote the book This Is Going to Hurt.

The bestselling book is a collection of diary entries written by Adam during his medical training as a Junior Doctor.

In addition, they spoke to Bake Off’s Sandi Toksvig, who contributed to Adam’s new book Dear NHS.

The first episode also saw book recommendations and a review from Judge Rinder, so there was plenty on offer.

Viewers loved the first episode of Richard and Judy: Keep Reading and Carry On.

One wrote, “To #RichardandJudy and @Channel4 can we have more of this richard and Judy are like family you have missed, it brings a lovely warmth to tea time viewing.

“And also gets people wanting to read, so come on more books with Richard and Judy even after the lockdown.”

Another added, “How wonderful to see #richardandjudy back on tv and covering one of my favourite hobbies – reading. Fantastic. We need this to carry on.”

A third wrote, “Really enjoyed the #richardandjudy books show on Channel 4 today. Wonderfully natural couple at home with great virtual guests. Look forward to more every day this week at 5.30.”

And a fourth added, “There is something nicely comforting about #richardandjudy”

Keep Reading and Carry on continues this week from 5:30pm on Channel 4.