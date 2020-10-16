Ridley Road boasts an all-star cast including Tamzin Outhwaite, Eddie Marsan and Rory Kinnear

Ridley Road is a new thriller set in the 1960s which will be screened on BBC1.

The Beeb promises that the upcoming series will show us “a swinging sixties London that we haven’t seen” before.

Ridley Road – release date

The BBC has not confirmed yet when the thriller will start. But we do know it will be shown in 2021.

What’s the plot?

The story is set in the East End of London in the 1960s at a time when far right fascism was on the rise. It has been inspired by the struggle of the 62 group, a coalition of Jewish men and women who stood up against rising neo-Nazism in post-war Britain. Ridley Road will see Vivien – pictured throwing a suitcase off a roof – start to work with the group when her boyfriend Jack goes missing. She infiltrates a Neo-Nazi movement which is gaining increasing power in London. Vivien will risk her life for her beliefs and to save the man she loves.

Aggi O ‘Casey, who plays Vivien, tweeted: “Ridley Road is a story about fascism yet again rearing its head, using economic depression as a breeding ground and the brave men and women of the 62 group who took it into their own hands to stop them.”

Who’s in the cast?

As well as Aggi as Vivien, Tom Varey will play her boyfriend Jack. The thriller will also feature former EastEnders stars Tamzin Outhwaite and Tracy-Ann Oberman. Plus Eddie Marsan, Samantha Spiro, Rita Tushingham and Rory Kinnear.

Will Ridley Road be shown in America?

Yep, it will be screened in the US on PBS Masterpiece.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly, not yet.

Ridley Road will be shown on BBC1 in 2021 (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).