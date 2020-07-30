Hugh plays forceful politician Peter

Roadkill is a major new political thriller coming to BBC1 soon starring Hugh Laurie.

Hugh can be seen waving to the crowds in a first look picture from the drama, which promises to be huge event television.

Roadkill Hugh Laurie drama start date: When will it be screened on BBC1?

The BBC has yet to confirm when Roadkill will begin. However, the show has been shot so hopefully it will be this autumn.

What’s the plot?

The Night Manager actor stars as Peter Laurence, a self-made, forceful and charismatic politician.

But his life is falling apart as his enemies start to tear it to shreds. A string of personal revelations threaten to spiral out of control, but Peter is untroubled by guilt or remorse. But can Peter outrun his past? Can he land the ultimate job, Prime Minister? Or will his enemies in the party finally get him?

The Hugh Laurie piece is penned by David Hare, who most recently brought us the 2018 drama Collateral starring Carey Mulligan. David also wrote Page Eight, which starred Bill Nighy and Rachel Weisz.

David Hare says: “I first worked with Hugh Laurie in 1987 when he set off on his riveting change of direction from adroit comedian to commanding dramatic actor. I can’t wait to see him embody the fictional future of the Conservative party in Roadkill.”

Who’s in it?

Roadkill boasts an impressive cast. As well as Hugh, other big stars include Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory and Miranda’s Patricia Hodge.

Plus Sidse Babett Knudsen (The Accident, Westworld), Saskia Reeves (Us, The Child in Time), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders, Normal People), Ophelia Lovibond (W1A, Hooten & the Lady), Iain De Caestecker (Us, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Katie Leung (Chimerica, Strangers), Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White, Apple Tree Yard), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots, MotherFatherSon), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl, Bad Mothers), Pip Torrens (Poldark, Preacher), Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom) and Danny Ashok (Deep Water, Capital).

Is there a trailer for the Hugh Laurie Roadkill thriller?

No, not yet. Fingers crossed there will be one soon!

Which channel is Roadkill being shown on in America?

It will be shown on Masterpiece in America.