Former Brookside, Corrie and Emmerdale star Robert Beck joins Hollyoaks

Robert Beck is joining Hollyoaks as Fergus Collins, a businessman with a dubious past and an ex of Trish Minniver's....

Actor Robert Beck, who first shot to fame on former C4 soap, Brookside, has joined the cast of Hollyoaks.

The 52-year-old, who is married to Coronation Street star Jane Danson, (Weatherfield’s Leanne Battersby), is joining the Liverpool soap as Fergus Collins, a businessman with some dubious practices!

Robert will first be seen on screen next Tuesday 16 March on E4 and again on Wednesday 17 March on C4, when Fergus, who is a former business associate of Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) and also a former lover of Trish Minniver’s (Densie Welsh), arrives in Chester in the hope of recruiting Brad for a new business deal.

Trish is not best pleased when it looks like Brad may be drawn into the suspect deal and it certainly looks like the new arrival will stir things up.

It soon becomes clear that Fergus and Brad have a treacherous past together and their former rivalry is set to reignite.

Talking about joining the Channel 4 soap, Robert, who has two sons with wife Jane and over the years has had soap roles in Coronation Street and Emmerdale said, “I’m over the moon to be given this opportunity. I couldn’t really feel more at home, especially having started my career here with Brookside.

FRIENDLY FACES

“Everyone has been so welcoming, including many old faces who were around in my Brookie days. Working with Denise and Nikki (Sanderson who stars as Maxine) is great – I know them both and they’ve really helped me settle in.”

Robert also teased what fans can expect from his new character, Fergus. He said, “Fergus is a lovely character to play. He’s cheeky, but he’s a man you really wouldn’t want as an enemy, and to be honest, you would probably have to be pretty careful if he was your friend.”

SOAP PAST

Robert is best known for playing Peter Harrison in Brookside (1991-993), Dan Thatcher in The Upper Hand (1995) and Gavin Ferris in Emmerdale (1999).

From 2008 to 2009 he also played the recurring role of Jimmy Dockerson, a henchman of Tony Gordon in Coronation Street.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm