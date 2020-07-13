There are some familiar faces heading for Friday mornings on ITV...

It has been confirmed that Rochelle Homes and Ore Oduba are replacing This Morning Friday hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

The news comes amid the big summer mix up, which has seen Ruth and Eamonn step in for usual presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield from Monday to Thursday while they enjoy their annual break.

A fresh look for Fridays

Of course, this left the Friday instalment of This Morning in need of a new hosting duo and Rochelle and Ore have been selected for the job.

Ore, who won Strictly Come Dancing back in 2016, took to social media to confirm the great news.

Posing beside his new colleague, former pop star Rochelle, for a selfie Ore said: “Fancy hosting @thismorning together Friday @rochellehumes?

“Honoured as ever to be presenting this glorious show and can’t wait… about time to update the picture too, right Roch?? #thismorning.”

Rochelle, who is expecting her third child, and Ore will share the role with hilarious This Morning regular Alison Hammond and host of The X Factor, Dermot O’Leary.

The pairs will present on a rotating basis, so there’s no way we’ll get bored while Holly and Phil are away.

Summer time for Holly and Phil

This comes after Holly and Phil gave their loyal viewers an emotional goodbye last Friday as they signed off for a final time before heading off for their holiday away from our screens.

The duo praised the This Morning crew for keeping the show on air during the coronavirus pandemic.

Phillip said, “We often talk about our This Morning family on screen, but that family genuinely extends behind the scenes and we’ve all kept each other going through these really tough times.”

The silver-haired icon began to tear up as he shared his hopes for his and Holly’s return to the studio in September saying, “I hope I can give you a hug when we come back.”

This Morning airs at 10am Monday to Friday on ITV.