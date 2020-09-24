Roger Griffiths – things you didn’t know about the EastEnders actor

From starring in blockbuster films to appearing in EastEnders years before playing Mitch Baker, there is a lot to know about actor Roger Griffiths...

Roger Griffiths enjoyed a hugely successful career in television before joining the cast of EastEnders back in 2018 as Mitch Baker.

After arriving in the Square to cause trouble for his ex, Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley), Mitch has settled into life in Walford brilliantly. However recent tragedy saw him lose his daughter, Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer), after she was killed by her abusive husband, Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

Most fans of the actor might know that:

Roger played Gabriel Drummond in Channel 5 soap Family Affairs

He played a pirate called Captain Kevin in BBC educational series Numbertime

He’s been in films as well as countless TV shows

Roger Griffiths: little known facts about the actor…

1. Roger found fame alongside Lenny Henry

After a few minor roles on TV shows, Roger became a familiar face thanks to his role on BBC One sitcom, Chef!, between 1993 and 1996. Roger played a character called Everton Stonehead, who worked alongside a chef called Gareth Blackstock, played by Lenny Henry.

2. Roger has been in EastEnders before

Mitch Baker might have won the affections of EastEnders fans over the last few years, Karen Taylor’s ex isn’t the only character Roger has played in Walford. The actor played Detective Inspector Chris Riddick for 18 episodes between 2004 and 2005 and was the one who arrested Chrissie Watts for the murder of her husband, ‘Dirty’ Den Watts.

3. He is a film star

Roger might have a CV bursting with TV roles, but he has also appeared on the big screen, too. He played a uniformed police officer at the Arkham Asylum in the 2005 box office hit Batman Begins, starring Christian Bale.

4. Jessica Plummer is a huge fan

Jessica played Roger’s late on-screen daughter, Chantelle Atkins, until recently, and she has always spoken very highly of her TV dad. She told us: “Roger always finds a way to connect with your character. He waits until shooting to add colour to lines, in terms of seeing what the other actor does, and he’ll react to that. It really helps, as you have to be present, and let the other person’s feelings and emotions affect you. He’s great.”

5. He’s got a VERY impressive CV



Roger is no stranger to appearing on TV and boasts appearances in shows like Casualty, Doctor Who, French and Saunders, My Family and Death in Paradise. Roger appeared in Doctors three times between 2006 and 2016, and played the role of D.S Paul Timpney in The Bill. Roger also appeared in 17 episodes of Holby City in various roles. His most notable role was in 2006 when he played Harvey Tyson, the ex husband of Kyla Tyson. He arrives to stir up trouble for Kyla and soon got involved in the love triangle between her, Justin and Donna.

Roger Griffiths‘ Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actor…

How old is he?

Roger Griffiths’ age is 59, he was born on 6th February 1961.

Is he married?

Roger Griffiths has a partner called Danielle Melville.

Does he have kids?

Roger Griffiths has three sons with Danielle called Troy, Tyler and Zain.

