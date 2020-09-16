Romance SCANDAL in Coronation Street as Abi cheats with Peter?

What will Carla and Kevin say?

Next week’s Coronation Street will see Abi Franklin make a move on Peter Barlow, but how will he respond?

After confessing her addiction demons to Kevin, Abi has been on her best behaviour.

But next week will see her give Jack some bad advice and she’s left convinced that she has blown it for good with Kevin.

On a mission

Abi hits self destruct and heads to the Rovers yard with nothing but a bottle of whisky for company.

Luckily Peter finds her, but it is later revealed that Abi makes a pass on Peter that leaves him shocked.

The pair meet in the ginnel later to talk, but Debbie catches them out and demands to know what is going on.

Once they’ve got rid of Debbie, Peter tells Abi that they need to keep quiet about their ‘moment’, desperate for Carla not to find out.

Debbie’s on the case

But when Debbie later corners him and warns him off Abi, it dawns on him that Abi’s confided in Kevin’s sister about her pass at him.

Peter is baffled about why Abi would come clean and confronts her, admitting that he now thinks honesty is the best policy when it comes to Carla and Kevin.

But Abi is desperate to keep her flirting under wraps and talks Peter into keeping quiet… however Debbie soon beats them to it and tells Kevin that Peter and Abi are having an affair.

Debbie jumps to the conclusion that Abi is cheating after she sees her getting into a car with Peter… not realising that she is simply getting a taxi and Peter happens to be her driver.

After putting two and two together and getting five, Debbie tells Kevin that Abi is playing away.

Kevin’s heartbroken

All hell soon breaks loose when he marches over to the Rovers to have it out with Peter, only for Carla to also overhear the drama.

Peter and Abi explain that they’re not having an affair, but when Abi is forced to mention the silly pass that she made at Peter, the news doesn’t go down well.

Is this the end for both couples?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.