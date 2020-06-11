The documentary is on this evening

Ross Kemp has filmed a new documentary called Ross Kemp: Living with Dementia.

In it, he finds out how the disease has impacted people living in the UK, as well as their loved ones.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What should we expect from Ross Kemp: Living with Dementia?

It’s a continuation of his Living with series, where he’s covered a range of difficult topics.

Previous documentaries have included homelessness, knife crime, and online gambling addiction.

This time, he’ll be speaking openly about dementia and finding out more about the disease.

The series was filmed before and during lockdown, and ITV has revealed that he will “immerses himself in situations to gain a first-hand taste of the issues contributors face”.

Who does Ross speak to in the documentary?

One of the people Ross interviews is his former EastEnders co-star, Barbara Windsor.

Barbara has been struggling with dementia for a while, and Ross has previously opened up about how it affected him.

Ross played Barbara’s on-screen son, Grant Mitchell, and previously revealed his “heart sank” when she didn’t recognise him.

In addition, Ross speaks to Barbara’s husband Scott, who opens up about how it’s impacted their lives.

He reveals, “It’s not the Barbara that I knew. It’s not my wife Barbara any more.

“I’m Barbara’s carer, I’m still her friend, you know, I still love the bones off the woman but it’s not the Barbara I know, and you [do], that I live with.”

Ross also visits another former actor, Jerry Beckman, who is living with early onset dementia and Parkinson’s.

Jerry’s diagnoses have impacted his mobility and work, and now reveals very heavily on his wife Louisa.

When can we watch Ross Kemp: Living with Dementia?

Ross’ documentary airs on ITV1 at 7:30pm tonight (11th June).

Speaking about his latest project, he said, “I’ve always believed that to understand a problem, you need to get as close to it as you possibly can.

“So I’m back meeting people who are living with some of the biggest issues facing Britain today. With almost 1 million people living with dementia, this is the first of two programmes where I’m meeting people battling with the disease.”