Rowan Atkinson – things you didn’t know about the Mr Bean star

He went to school with Tony Blair!

Rowan Atkinson is loved across the globe for his roles as Mr Bean, Johnny English and Edmund Blackadder.

But how much do you know about the hugely popular star, whose credits also include Not the Nine O’Clock News and Four Weddings and A Funeral?

Most fans of the comedy actor will know that:

Rowan has a big car collection

He has done serious acting parts including playing French detective Maigret

He has been awarded a CBE

But what else do we know about Rowan Atkinson? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

Rowan Atkinson was in a James Bond film!

The well-loved entertainer is acclaimed for starring in the James Bond parody series Johnny English, but he was in an actual James Bond movie! Yep, as a young actor Rowan won the part of Nigel Small-Fawcett opposite Sean Connery’s 007 in Never Say Never Again (1983).

He once told The One Show: “It felt like an extraordinary thing, I think it was the first proper film that I had ever made and there I was in first class in a British Airways flight on my way to shoot a Bond movie in the Bahamas at the age of 27 or whatever I was.”

He has a connection to Snoop Dogg!

It may seem unlikely to have Rowan Atkinson and Snoop Dogg in the same sentence, but the pair do have a link! Back in 2018 Rowan appeared in the Olly Murs pop video Moves which Olly did in collaboration with the American rapper. He pops up as a barman during the song.

Rowan Atkinson went to school with Tony Blair

Rowan, the youngest of four brothers, went to Durham Choristers School. And there at the same time as him was none other than future Prime Minister Tony Blair!

Rowan almost played Mr Cauliflower!

Everyone knows Mr Bean, but Rowan while chatting to Lorraine Kelly said that both Mr Cauliflower and Mr Cabbage were also considered as possible names. So, why did they go with Mr Bean? “Bean is short, sharp and to the point,” explained Rowan.

He studied electrical engineering

Rowan went to the University of Newcastle upon Tyne where he studied electrical engineering. He then continued his studies at Queen’s College, Oxford. While at university Rowan met writer Richard Curtis, who he’d most famously later work with on Blackadder.

Rowan learnt to drive a lorry

Back in the 1980s Rowan decided to get a HGV licence because he liked driving lorries. He once told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “I am not really sure why I like driving lorries. I just get enormous pleasure doing it. It’s something to fall back on if it all goes wrong.”

He went to the wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William

Rowan was among a huge number of high profile names who attended Kate and William’s wedding in 2011. He was listed on the official guest list as a “close friend” of Prince Charles. Other famous names on the nearly 2,000 strong guest list included David Beckham and Elton John.

Rowan Atkinson’s Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the star….

How old is he?

Rowan Atkinson is 65. He was born on 6th January, 1955.

Is he in a relationship?

Rowan Atkinson’s partner is actress Louise Ford, who plays Kate in The Windsors.

Does he have kids?

Rowan Atkinson has two children, Ben and Lily, with his former wife Sunetra Sastry. Rowan has a third child, Isla, with Louise.

Where was he born?

Rowan Atkinson was born in Consett, County Durham.

How tall is he?

Rowan Atkinson is 1.81 metres tall.

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.