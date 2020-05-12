Look out for Ken and Deirdre popping through your door!

Royal Mail is set to launch a range of limited edition stamps in honour of Coronation Street being on our TV screens for 60 years.

The special, commemorative stamps feature some of the ITV soap’s most famous characters as well as some of the most iconic quotes from the long-running programme.

The set of 12 stamps will be available to buy from May 28th and will display some of Corrie’s most well known double acts from over the years.

The familiar faces include Ena Sharples and Elsie Tanner, Stan and Hilda Ogden, Vera and Jack Duckworth, Deirdre and Ken Barlow, Rita Tanner and Norris Cole, Hayley and Roy Cropper, Sunita and Dev Alahan and Tracy and Steve McDonald.

A special souvenir pack with stamps, stories and images celebrating 60 years of life on the cobbles will go on sale for £14.20 and will include a special edition of The Weatherfield Gazette.

Sounds like a great gift to give to the Coronation Street lover in your life!

Speaking on the unique release, Coronation Street’s series producer, Iain MacLeod, said: “In our historic 60th year, it is an honour to have the show immortalised in this fashion. Coronation Street has had many iconic double acts down the years.

“Indeed, it’s a defining feature of the show. I hope fans will agree that the ones we’ve chosen, after much heated debate, are among the best of the bunch.

“This fun idea is a great way to pay homage to the nation’s best loved soap and give lovers of Coronation Street a little smile when an envelope pops through their letterbox and they see their favourite characters looking up at them.”

Meanwhile, soap lovers were thrilled to hear the news.

‘Omg!!!! I’m going to send you a letter just so I can use one,’ one told their friend on Twitter, while a second wrote, ‘Love these!’

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.