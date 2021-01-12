RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 promises to be a lot of fun

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two is almost here!.

Last year saw RuPaul’s Drag Race cross the pond for the first time, and the first season was packed full of drama. The Vivienne ultimately went on to claim the crown as the very first winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The stage is now set for Drag Race UK’s return. With a whole new cast of queens ready to fight for the chance to become RuPaul’s Drag Race UK superstar, here’s everything you need to know about the hit BBC Three show…

When does RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two start?



The first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be available on BBC iPlayer starting from Thursday 14th January 2021 at 7pm. Later episodes will be released weekly on BBC iPlayer.

Who are the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two queens?

There are twelve queens lined up for the show’s return in January 2021…

Tayce, 26, Newport

Joe Black, 30, Brighton

A’Whora, 23, Nottinghamshire

Tia Kofi, 30, London

Ellie Diamond, 21, Dundee

Sister Sister, 32, Liverpool

Veronica Green, 34, Rochdale

Bimini Bon Boulash, 26, London

Ginny Lemon, 31, Worcestershire

Asttina Mandella, 27, London

Cherry Valentine, 26, Darlington

Lawrence Chaney, 23, Glasgow

Who’s on the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judging panel?

RuPaul and Michelle Visage are back in business. They’ll be joined once more by legendary British TV Presenters Graham Norton and Alan Carr. Each week, Alan or Graham will join RuPaul and Michelle Visage alongside one special celebrity guest.

The full line-up of celebrity guest judges includes model Elizabeth Hurley, presenter Lorraine Kelly, actress Sheridan Smith, model Jourdan Dunn, and recording artist MNEK.

Latest stories





Singer-songwriter Jessie Ware, TV presenter Maya Jama, and acting legend Dawn French were later announced as guest judges, too.

There are also a few famous faces on hand for coaching duties who won’t be official judges. The five special guests are EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy, choreographer Jay Revell, Drag Race US runner-up Raven, TV personality Gemma Collins and Drag Queen and DJ Jodie Harsh.