Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed who he thinks should replace Bruno Tonioli on Strictly Come Dancing.

While, after much speculation from fans, BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing has now confirmed that the show will be returning later this year, it’s likely that there are set to be a number of changes to the series.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, which has forced people across the globe to remain inside their homes for months with limited physical contact with the outside world, this year’s instalment of the very tactile show is set to face some hurdles.

One of which, is whether it will be able to get all of the usual stars on board.

And one of those under question is longtime judge Bruno Tonioli.

The dancing professional is currently living over in Los Angeles, California, and it could turn out that the judge is unable to come over for this year’s series of Strictly.

The TV star also may stay over in the States to film the American version of the ballroom competition, Dancing with the Stars.

And now TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed that, if Bruno is unable to take his seat at the judging table, he would love for former The X Factor judge Cheryl to take over.

“If Bruno does have to stick with Dancing with the Stars, it’ll be really sad and he’ll be really missed,” he told OK! Magazine.

“But Cheryl would be great and is lovely. I’ve met her a couple of times and she’s always so sweet, and talks to everyone,” he continued.

The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter then added, “But I am very low down in the Strictly chain, so my opinion won’t matter at all!”

It has been reported recently that Bruno won’t be coming back for this year’s series, with a source telling The Sun, “There is no way to travel back and forth at the moment, so he’s told bosses in the UK that unfortunately he will be staying over there.

“He spends a lot of his time in the States now, and the truth is he does earn a lot more from the US version.”