Rylan Clark-Neal explains why leaving This Morning was ‘the right decision’

Rylan has revealed why he decided to leave the daytime show...

Rylan Clark-Neal has taken on many presenting jobs after first gracing our screens on The X-Factor. Most recently we’ve seen him hosting the revamped Supermarket Sweep as well as Strictly Come Dancing’s sister show It Takes Two.

But fans haven’t seen him on daytime show This Morning for a while, and the presenter has opened up about why it was the “right decision” for him to leave.

Speaking to The Sun, he said, “I haven’t been on This Morning for about two years now. I had a lovely time there and learnt a lot when it came down to working live and going on to host the show eventually.”

He added, “I took a step back and I think it was the right decision for me to get out of that bubble of not really pushing myself. I loved This Morning, but now it’s nice to sit and watch it from home instead.”

Another reason for his departure was the timing of the programme, as it required those involved to get up early ready for morning TV. Rylan joked, “And I like a [lie] in too much. I can’t deal with the early starts.”

He also weighed in on Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, after ITV announced last year that Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary would be replacing the presenting duo, who’d fronted the Friday edition of the show for 14 years.

Rylan said, “[They] have held my hands for the past 10 years and I’ve held their hands back tightly.

“I’m obviously gutted I won’t be seeing them every Friday. I adore Ruth and Eamonn, but I really wish Alison and Dermot all the best.”

At the time, Eamonn shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram where he thanked fans after the news that he and Ruth would be leaving their regular slot behind.

He said, “Hello there everyone, just want to say something to you all from the bottom of my heart… and that is thank you,” he said from the sofa.

“Ruth and I have been absolutely overwhelmed yesterday and today by the amount of messages. Could I just generally say… thank you, thank you, thank you! We do feel the love, really appreciate it, but stop it, stop it now!”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1.