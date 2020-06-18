Rylan Clark’s Supermarket Sweep returning for second series

Rylan Clark’s Supermarket Sweep is going primetime

Rylan Clark’s Supermarket Sweep is returning for a second series on ITV.

The broadcaster has revealed that not only is the reboot of the grocery race-based reality show coming back to screens for a second time, but it has also had a little upgrade in the form of a more central channel and time slot.

The series revival came back with the former X Factor star last year and at the time was aired at 8pm on ITV2.

However, after becoming somewhat of a hit for the network, the series is now moving over to prime channel ITV for the upcoming series – and it will even be nabbing one of the in-demand daytime slots.

There is no word on whether Coronation Street actress and former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here contestant Jennie McAlpine will be returning to voice the tannoy in the supermarket like she did in the first series of the reboot, but popular host Rylan will definitely be back.

“I had the time of my life making Supermarket Sweep,” he said. “I have been so touched by the genuine warmth people had for the show.”

Speaking of the show’s new promotion, Rylan added, “Taking Sweep to ITV is a dream come true and I can’t wait to welcome shoppers of all ages into our store.”

It has also been revealed that the new series will feature six celebrity special episodes, but there has been no word as to which stars will take part.

The popular series, which was originally fronted by host Dale Winton back in 1990s when it became a household name, was revived last year for a new generation to enjoy the thrilling grocery store races.

The show sees two teams of two people playing two rounds of the game.

The first sees the pairs answering questions to build up their time on the clock, before taking up the second round where they have to dash around the supermarket and try and fill their trollies with as many grocery items as possible.

The team with the highest trolley value will then go on through to the Super Sweep to win a prize.

We can’t wait to tune into the new series!