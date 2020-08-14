Rylan Clarke-Neal reveals REAL reason he may QUIT Celebrity Gogglebox

Rylan and his mum Linda have become a huge hit on Celebrity Gogglebox...

TV star Rylan Clarke-Neal has revealed that he may not do another series of Celebrity Gogglebox with his beloved mum Linda.

The hilarious duo have become a huge hit with fans over the last two series.

The pair have had viewers in stitches with their brilliant anecdotes and jokes as they settle down to watch the TV shows of the previous week.

Hilariously, Rylan’s often left having to explain things to his mum that she has misunderstood on a programme… or even leaving him cringing with her cheeky sense of humour.

With Linda becoming a stand-out star on the show, fans have been begging for more screen time with both her and Rylan.

But sadly Rylan has admitted that their future on the show now looks slightly uncertain because of Linda’s Crohn’s disease.

Crohn’s disease is a life-long condition where parts of the digestive system become inflamed.

The TV star told The Mirror: “It’ll be a year away now, we were really lucky to be part of the first one and the second one.

“It’ll all just depend on what we’re doing and if my mum’s well enough.

“We’re never going to say never. We don’t know what position we are going to be in eventually.”

And it seems while Rylan is an expert at living there celebrity lifestyle, having become a household name thanks to his television and radio work, his mum isn’t so sure about being famous.

“She’s not dealing with her fame,” he admitted. “She doesn’t really know. She’s not on social media and I’m never going to let her be.

“The odd person might stop her and say ‘Hello Linda’ and she go ‘Hello, you alright?’ But then she’ll carry on walking and go ‘Who was that? How do I know them?!'”