Sally Metcalfe has been on our screens for more than three decades. Here is everything you need to know about her time on the cobbles...

Coronation Street without Sally Webster – now Metcalfe – would be like The Rovers with no hot pot… and after nearly 35 years on the cobbles, she has certainly seen her fair share of drama.

From meeting Kevin Webster and having two daughters, Rosie and Sophie, together, to more recently finding herself thrown into jail, Sally has often found herself at the centre of many storylines.

Here is a quick roundup of everything you need to know about Sally Metcalfe, played by actress Sally Dynevor…

How old is Sally Webster star Sally Dynevor?

Sally Dynevor is 57 years old. She was born on 30th May 1963.

When did Sally Webster first arrive in Coronation Street?

Sally Seddon, as she was known back then, arrived in Coronation Street in 1986, and was only meant to appear in four episodes.

Fast-forward more than three decades and she is still at the centre of some of the soap’s biggest storylines, proving that she is one of those characters who can stand the test of time.

Sally’s story all began with Kevin Webster accidentally soaking her with his van while she stood waiting for the bus.

Little did she know she’d go on to marry him.

What have been Sally’s biggest Coronation Street storylines?

Over the years Sally has taken centre stage in many hard hitting storylines.

From becoming a victim of domestic abuse at the hands of Greg Kelly, to being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010, Sally’s seen it all.

Sally’s also survived a minibus crash, became mayor, and survived the Underworld roof collapsing on top of her.

When did Sally Webster marry Kevin Webster?

Sally and Kevin’s connection was once so strong that they have been married not just once, but twice!

The pair got married in 1986, only to go their separate ways in 1999.

They then rekindled their romance and tied the knot for a second time in 2002.

Why did Sally Webster and Kevin break up?

While Sally and Kevin might have had a solid romance in the eyes of others, a series of affairs plagued their marriage.

In the end it was Kevin’s affair with Molly Dobbs that caused the pair to split.

They finally divorced for a second time in 2012.

When did Sally meet Tim Metcalfe?

Tim and Sally got together in 2013 and things soon turned serious, with Tim getting down on one knee in 2015.

The pair tied the knot later that year, but of course it was recently revealed that their marriage isn’t actually legal.

It turned out Tim was already married to an air hostess called Charlie who he’d met in Vegas before he met Sally.

Tim hadn’t realised that the marriage was legal and in early 2020 he was forced to confess all to Sally.

She was furious that her husband was unwittingly a bigamist, but the pair are now planning their real wedding.

Why did Sally go to prison?

Coronation Street loves nothing more than throwing their biggest characters in jail, and in 2018 it was Sally’s turn.

She found herself facing a four-year jail sentence after being found guilty of fraud, bribery and money laundering.

She’d been set up by Duncan Radfield, who had applied for a charity grant from Weatherfield council while Sally was Mayor.

Duncan framed Sally but her sister, Gina Seddon, got proof that he had been lying and got Sally freed.

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.