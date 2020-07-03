Sarah Jessica Parker is teaming up with ITV America for a brand new show

It could end up on ITV here...

Sarah Jessica Parker is teaming up with ITV for a new show.

The Sex and the City star is reportedly joining forces with ITV America to come up with a brand new dating show to keep us all entertained.

According to Deadline, Sarah will take up the role of an executive producer on new show Swipe Swap, which has been described as a “dating social experience”.

The series, which is said to focus on “two hopeful singles who trade places and adopt each other’s lifestyles”, will be made by ITV America that also brought us Love Island.

“From living in one another’s homes and visiting each other’s favourite local haunts, to connecting with one another’s closest friends and family – all in the pursuit of romance in their new cities,” revealed Deadline.

“There are plenty of eligible partners out there – what if these hopefuls have just been looking for their match in the wrong place?”

The series is said to be expected to air on US channel Lifetime, with no word at the moment on when or whether it will come over to the UK.

But if it does make it over to us at any point it’s likely to be aired on one of ITV’s channels.

It comes after this year’s series of the hit dating show Love Island was cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV confirmed back in May that they would not be going ahead with this year’s series of the show, which they usually film in a villa over in Mallorca.

Revealing that it was impossible to make the show work the lockdown restrictions, Director of Television at ITV Kevin Lygo said, “We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority”.