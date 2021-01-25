Saturday Night Takeaway 2021 sees the boys belt out their classic hit, Let's Get Ready To Rumble, which reached number nine in 1994!

Saturday Night Takeaway 2021 is almost here at last with Ant and Dec back for more fun and madness.

Yes, what ITV bill as the “happiest ninety minutes of the week” is just around the corner.

When is Saturday Night Takeaway 2021 on ITV?

ITV is yet to reveal an exact start date for the show’s return, however they have confirmed it will be back in February. We will update this story when we get an official release date.

What’s happening in the new series?

Ant and Dec recently teased a first look snap from the new series. In the hilarious photo, poor Ant is strapped down to a chair in what looks like a torture chamber. If you look closely at the background you can also see a sign warning about toxic gas! Dec has clearly taken the selfie and has a slightly perplexed look on his face.

And, in a new teaser video from the series, the boys have dressed up as their pop alter egos PJ and Duncan. They look like they’re having a great time as they sing their classic tune, Let’s Get Ready to Rumble.

Last year Ant told us about how they get nervous making Takeaway. “Funnily enough we’re always nervous with Takeaway because there’s always so much going on.

“One minute you’re singing and dancing, the next minute you’re abseiling down the building, after that we might be surprised by Stephen Mulhern or doing an audience surprise. You’re kind of doing several jobs. It’s like you’re a ringmaster!”

Is there a trailer for the new series?

There sure is. ITV recently released a first look trailer and it sees Ant and Dec going through lots of costume changes. There’s a fabulous moment where you can see Dec wearing a gold dress and a blonde wig.

Saturday Night Takeaway 2021 will start in February (see our TV guide for full listings).