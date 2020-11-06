The Michelin-starred chef is on a mission to rescue the great British boozer...

Saving Britain’s Pubs With Tom Kerridge will see chef Tom – who owns three pubs himself – coming to the rescue of four very different pubs across the UK which have all been facing an uncertain future.

Tom will be offering the benefit of his experience to the landlords of each pub to help them find ways to increase profits, attract new customers, and hopefully secure a long-term future for their businesses.

Here’s all the important information about the series.

Saving Britain’s Pubs With Tom Kerridge start date: when does it launch on BBC2?

The first episode of Saving Britain’s Pubs With Tom Kerridge will be shown on Thursday 12 November at 8pm on BBC2, and will run for three weeks. (See our TV Guide for full listings.) The series was originally planned to be four episodes, but was shortened to three due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saving Britain’s Pubs With Tom Kerridge participants: who are the publicans taking part?

There are four pubs featured in the series, each in a different area of the country and facing a different challenge to remain open.

The first pub is the The White Hart in Chilsworthy, Cornwall, run by Ian and Amy. The couple sold their four-bedroom detached house to buy the business and now live above the pub. The White Hart is a valuable community space, but with over 200 rural pubs closing in 2019, they need to make sure they can generate enough money to keep going.

The Prince Albert in Stroud, Gloucestershire, is run by Lotte and Miles. Their pub has a fantastic reputation locally for live music, but as tenant landlords working for a pub company, Lotte and Miles are contracted to buy their beers through that company and have little room to negotiate for a better deal. They have no pension and they don’t own the building, so they need to think about their own financial stability.

Lana has run The Golden Anchor in Nunhead, south London, for over 20 years. It’s a social hub for the local Jamaican community, but Lana is worried that she hasn’t moved with the times. She’s concerned that she isn’t attracting enough new customers to sustain the business in the long term.

The Black Bull in Gartmore, Stirlingshire, is a community-owned pub. It was facing closure until a group of locals raised the money to take it over. Now it is run by a volunteer board of directors who are looking for ways to make it a success.

What will Tom be doing?

“My role was to see what we could do using my experience of running pubs in the industry,” Tom tells us. “These four business models were all very, very different, and all had a lot of different circumstances and issues that affect them.”

The series was in the middle of filming in March this year when lockdown forced pubs across the country to shut. All of the featured pubs suddenly faced a challenge they hadn’t anticipated – and so did Tom…

“When lockdown arose, I suddenly became part of the story,” explains Tom. “Our business was affected exactly the same, so we were going through the process of trying to help four pubs, and also trying to work out how to save our own. We went through the emotional rollercoaster of being outside and trying to help, to going, ‘okay, now we are all in this together’. It goes from being a really interesting programme to one that’s fully immersive – you couldn’t have written it!”