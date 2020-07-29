Scarlett Moffatt just dropped a huge hint that she’s set to star in Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The hilarious Geordie reality star, who rose to fame when she and her family appeared on C4’s Gogglebox, joined Christine Lampard for an interview on Lorraine today.

Chatting on the ITV morning show via video link, Scarlett who won I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2016, hinted that she may be in the line-up of celebs prepping for the 2020 series of Strictly.

When asked about rumours of her being in the running for the smash hit BBC dance contest, Scarlett said, “I love Strictly! But (if it doesn’t happen) I’ll just be there on Tiktok making me own cha cha cha dance moves!”

It sounds like Scarlett might like a spot on the glitzy show.

Other stars predicted to be landing a spot on the Strictly 2020 dance floor include Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall and Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, who was forced to miss the 2019 series thanks to an unfortunate injury.

While Strictly’s survival amid the telly chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic was in doubt, it was finally confirmed last month that it will be coming back to our screens in the autumn, leaving die hard fans relieved.

Sadly, the glitter-filled competition won’t be part of our watching schedules for as long as usual with it having been confirmed that it’ll be on for a shortened run in order to keep production as safe as possible.

“The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year,” the BBC said in a statement.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.”