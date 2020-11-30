Scarlett Moffatt reveals her Christmas Day plans and why she’s glued to Strictly

Scarlett Moffatt talks Christmas, Strictly and how she's got boyfriend Scott to be more adventurous!

Scarlett Moffatt is looking forward to a family Christmas this year but will be abiding by the latest government rules.

In an exclusive interview with What’s On TV, Scarlett, who is back on TV tonight with a brand new cookery and dating show, Love Bites on ITV2, said, “It all depends on what our Prime Minister says. Normally for Christmas there’s about 15 or 20 of us and we all go to my nanny’s who lives nearby. We’ll all show up and the food is usually cold by the time it’s actually on the plate. You all know how well you’ve got on with my nanny that year depending on whether you get a stool or an actual proper chair!’

She continued: “Later on we’ll watch the Queen’s speech and play games like Trivial Pursuit or Pictionary. I love the whole traditional Christmas.”

LOCKDOWN TV

When it comes to TV Scarlett says she’s enjoyed watching hours of entertainment during lockdown especially older series.

“I found myself watching re-runs of old series like The Royle Family and Absolutely Fabulous. I think old series like that make me feel safe.’

Thirty-year-old Scarlett, who shares a home with her policeman boyfriend, Scott Dobinson and their dog, Bonnie, said she’d also been getting into the soaps again, “I’ve had more time in lockdown. Before I was getting a bit lost trying to keep up with what’s going on. I love all the soaps.’

But it’s I’m A Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing that have really been getting her excited.

“I was so happy when Strictly started again” said the former Gogglebox star, who trained as a ballroom dancer herself. “I think Maisie Smith (who stars in EastEnders) is unbelievable. Sometimes when I’m watching her dance you forget which one of them is the professional. She’s that good. I definitely think she could win it.”

Meanwhile she’s looking forward to a Christmas Day dinner with all the trimmings. When it comes to cooking at home Scarlett, who appeared on the celebrity version of the Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer in March this year said, “I enjoy cooking and watching cookery shows. I like all of them MasterChef, Come Dine With Me. Sometimes I make myself laugh, because I’ll be watching and I’ll go, “Right, I’m going to try that!’ and I’ll even make notes on ingredients what they’re doing and then of course it never happens, but hey, the idea is there!”

GETTING CREATIVE IN THE KITCHEN

She said, like a lot of the nation, she found she was doing more cooking during lockdown but joked she still wasn’t at banana loaf level yet. She also said she’d been encouraging her boyfriend Scott to be more adventurous.

Scarlett said, “I think we all know from Bake Off, I’m not a baker and I definitely can’t make a roulade! Scott is more of the baker in our house and I’m the one that makes the staple stuff. When I first met Scott he was a bit of a person who only ate beige food so I’ve been trying to introduce him to different things. These days he’ll eat stuff like prawns, which I know doesn’t sound like a big deal. I’ve even made him try quinoa although that didn’t go down well, I’m not going to lie!’

Love Bites starts on ITV2 on Monday 30th November, 6pm