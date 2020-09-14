Sean Bean to star with Stephen Graham in new BBC1 prison drama

Sean Bean plays a prisoner filled with remorse

Sean Bean will star opposite Stephen Graham in Time, a major new Jimmy McGovern drama for BBC1.

The Game of Thrones actor will play teacher Mark Hebden, who is jailed after killing an innocent man in an accident.

Riddled with guilt, he accepts his sentence but is worried about how he will survive without his family. He needs to learn how to cope and become streetwise as he find himself in an unforgiving prison.

Sean Bean, who worked with McGovern on Broken and Accused, says: “Getting to be involved in a Jimmy McGovern drama again is a real privilege and it will be great to be reunited with Stephen. Mark Hebden is another of Jimmy’s complex and superbly written characters and I am looking forward to bringing him to life on screen.”

Meanwhile, Line of Duty’s Graham plays prison officer Eric Reid, a caring and honest man trying to protect the inmates. But one hugely dangerous prisoner discovers Eric’s weak spot and places him in an impossible position. Will Eric choose his principals or his family?

Stephen Graham says: “It is an absolute honour to be working with Jimmy again, I’m feeling blessed. I’m excited to be working with Lewis [Arnold] as I have heard so many incredible things about him as a director, I can’t wait to get stuck in. Of course, I am made up to be back on set with Sean.”

The BBC bill Time as a “a visceral and high-stakes portrayal of life in the modern British penal system. It is a story of guilt and forgiveness, punishment and penitence and the impact that prison has on all those who pass through it”.

Writer Jimmy McGovern says: “The BBC have given me a brilliant young director and two of the greatest actors on the planet. I am overjoyed.”

Three-part drama Time, starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, will start filming soon in Liverpool (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).