Joe-Warren Plant is swapping Emmerdale village for a skating rink...

It was announced earlier this week that Myleene Klass will be joining the celebrity line up for Dancing On Ice 2021.

The second celebrity was announced on This Morning, and it is none other than Emmerdale favourite Joe-Warren Plant who will be taking to the ice.

From soap star to skating star

Joe is a familiar face to soap fans after playing the role of Jacob Gallagher in Emmerdale since 2010.

Jacob has been at the centre of some huge Emmerdale storylines, including being groomed by his teacher, Maya Stepney, who was dating Jacob’s adoptive dad, David, at the time.

There will be 12 celebrities in total taking part in the new series of Dancing On Ice, which is set to air in early 2021.

But while it remains under wraps who will be joining Joe and Myleene in the rink, we do know that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be returning to their presenting duties.

Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman will also be joining skating legends Torvill and Dean on the judging panel.

The news is out

Speaking to Holly and Phillip on This Morning, Joe spoke of his excitement at landing a place in the Dancing On Ice line up.

“I’m super excited, I can’t even describe it. I have got some time off Emmerdale to get really focus on the training so that I can try my best.

“It is a new challenge, I have never done anything like this before.

“I have been wearing my skates around the house so that they mould to my feet and don’t rub while I’m training.

“But we had a problem with the skates, they were asking about my shoe size, and me being an idiot I told them the wrong size.

“So when I tried them on they were way too big for me. I got a new pair sent to me the other day and I have been wearing them around the house ever since.”

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV One in early 2021.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.