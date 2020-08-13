Secret baby bombshell set to tear THIS favourite Neighbours couple apart?

Things are about to get even more complicated for Pierce and Chloe...

There is shock in Neighbours today when a fresh baby bombshell rocks Pierce and Chloe’s marriage.

The recent news that Chloe is expecting a baby has taken a bit of getting used to for the pair… but not because they don’t want to be parents.

Neighbours fans will know that Chloe is suffering with hereditary illness Huntington’s Disease, and she is terrified about passing it on her children.

But now that she is unexpectedly in the family way, Chloe is facing a whole mountain of decisions.

One person who is excited about the fact there is a baby on the way is Pierce.

Despite supporting Chloe’s decisions every step of the way, Pierce is pleased about the prospect of being a dad again.

After agreeing to have a Huntington’s test on the baby when Chloe is 12 weeks pregnant, the pair are now sitting tight to wait for some answers.

Secrets and lies

But today’s Neighbours sees Chloe’s morning sickness kicking in with a vengeance, forcing her to cover while on a video call to Lassiter’s boss, Lucy Robinson.

However, when things get too much for Chloe, she is forced to head home to rest, leaving it up to Pierce to tell Paul where she is.

But when he mentions the fact that Chloe is pregnant, Paul points out he’s not addressed the matter with him before and soon twigs that Pierce has been secretly enjoying seeing the softer side to Paul.

Not happy about being played, Paul gets his own back by dropping the secret bombshell on Pierce that he knew about Chloe’s pregnancy before he did.

Chloe’s in trouble

Pierce is stunned that his colleague and nemesis knew that he was going to be a father before him, and heads home to confront his wife.

Chloe is shocked when Pierce confronts her and admits she wanted to get her own head around being pregnant before she broke the news to him.

But Pierce is stunned, convinced that had Paul not found out, she might never have told him about the pregnancy.

As the cracks start to show in Chloe and Pierce’s marriage, just how will they get over this latest hurdle?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5