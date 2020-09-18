Disney+’s fast-paced film Secret Society of Second-Born Royals follows teenage princes and princesses with superpowers

What would happen if members of royal families across the globe suddenly realised they had special powers? That’s the premise of action-packed film Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, which is coming to Disney Plus UK soon.

You need a Disney Plus subscription to watch the show and luckily it’s really easy to sign up!

Here’s everything we know so far about Secret Society of Second-Born Royals…

When will Secret Society of Second-Born Royals air on Disney+?

The film will air on Disney+ from Friday 25 September.

What’s it about?

It centres on rebellious young Sam (Andi Mack’s Peyton Elizabeth Lee), the princess of Illyria, who hates the constraints of royal life.

“Playing a Disney princess is iconic. But I was excited because Sam doesn’t fit that princess mould perfectly,” says Peyton. “She’s navigating that balance of who she is.”

But when Sam is sent to a summer school to mend her ways alongside a group of other young royals, she is stunned to discover that she is now part of an elite training programme. Due to their status as second-born royal children, each member of the group has a gene that has left them with a different superpower.

As they hone their skills, they embark on a dangerous mission to bring down a mysterious escaped convict…

Who’s in Secret Society of Second-Born Royals?

Along with Peyton as Sam, the other royals in the society include social media-obsessed Roxana, played by Home and Away’s Olivia Deeble and laid-back Tuma, played by This is Us’ Niles Fitch. Raven’s Home’s Faly Rakotohavana plays shy Matteo alongside Once Upon a Time’s Isabella Blake-Thomas as keen January. Pitch Perfect’s Skylar Astin plays their tutor James.

“It’s about loyalty, bravery and self discovery,” says Olivia. “Their friendship grows from overcoming hardships. There’s huge pressure to save the world while they are facing teenage issues but they step up to the challenge.”

Is there a trailer for Secret Society of Second-Born Royals?

Yes! The high-octane teaser shows Sam getting into trouble for her unconventional ways. She then shows her disbelief when James reveals that she and her fellow young royals have superpowers. They are part of a society that has been protected the world from threats for thousands of years. As they discover their talents and bond together, their powerful new enemy has his sights on the throne…

What else do we know?

The film features a host of explosive stunts and impressive special effects as the teenagers’ unleash their new superpowers, including Sam’s super-sensitivity and Roxana’s invisibility.

“We trained with personal instructors, did obstacle courses and I even had a scene in a climate chamber,” says Olivia. “It was fascinating working with visual effects too. I had to have sticky tape on me on places that would be blurred out with CGI when I was invisible!”

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals airs on Friday September 25 on Disney+