SECRETS and LIES leave THIS Neighbours favourite fighting for their life

Today's Neighbours sees Roxy Willis keep a huge secret that could tear her family apart...

Neighbours is full of drama today when the hunt of a kidney donor for David Tanaka continues when it is revealed that his twin brother Leo isn’t a match.

David is barely clinging on to life in Neighbours as the infection that he has contracted in hospital resists the antibiotics that the doctors have given him.

But that’s not all the bad news he gets today – he is also heartbroken when Leo turns out not to be a match for him after all.

With the family more desperate than ever to find a donor and save David’s life, they start looking further afield than their immediate friends and family.

As Paul starts to struggle with the fact this is a problem he can’t just throw money at to make it go away, Harlow begs Roxy to get tested to see if she is a match.

Roxy goes to the hospital to get tested but makes a joke out of the whole process, leaving Harlow annoyed.

But when Roxy reveals she passed the first two tests of three with flying colours, Harlow urges her friend to get the last test done ASAP.

However, there is a twist because when Roxy gets the call to say she is a match for David, she’s terrified at the thought of going under the knife and tells everyone she wasn’t a match, just like the rest of them.

But Roxy’s secrets and lies not only leave David still in grave danger as he fights for his life, but it also leads to Harlow making a shocking suggestion.

Desperate to help David, she gets in touch with her dad, Robert… David’s half brother.

But while that doesn’t sound too dramatic, Neighbours fans will know that Robert Robinson is in a high security prison for killing innocent people, and for the attempted murder of his own dad, Paul.

Paul might be desperate to save David and willing to do anything to save his son, but will that include accepting a kidney from the son who tried to kill him?

Neighbours currently airs weekdays at 12.50 pm and 6pm on Channel 5