SECRETS and LIES threaten to tear THIS beloved Neighbours couple apart

Today’s Neighbours sees drama heading for Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka when Aaron is forced to lie to his husband, leaving a distance growing between them and trouble on the horizon.

Aaron has found himself caught up in Ned Willis’s dark world of illegal fighting after he followed him to a fight club at the end of last week.

As the fight got out of had when a red mist of anger came over troubled Ned, Aaron was forced to step in and pull his friend off his opponent before he did some serious damage.

But today’s Neighbours (5.30pm, see our TV guide for full listings) sees Aaron get so caught up in Ned’s drama that he’s going to wish he hadn’t got involved.

As Ned comes round from his fight, he is shocked at the anger that he had in him and starts to worry about the state of his opponent.

He is shocked when Aaron reveals the man he was fighting has been rushed to hospital, and tells Ned that he needs to go to the hospital for a check as well.

But knowing what he is involved in is highly illegal, Ned refuses to go near the doctors and Aaron is forced to settle for just taking Ned home instead.

However, Bea, Finn and Yashvi are all worried about Ned’s erratic behaviour and when they come to check on Ned later, they’re shocked to see how badly bruised he is.

But thankfully for Ned, Aaron walks in just in time and falsely confirms his lies that he got the injuries at the gym… and Aaron feels awful lying to their friends.

But the worst part comes when David arrives home from a long shift at the hospital and tells Aaron that someone was brought in who had clearly been beaten up and was wondering if he has any more information on the rumours of the fight club that had been circling the gym.

Aaron is torn about what to say to his husband, especially because he has asked him directly… but Ned made him promise not to tell anyone, especially because he could be heading back to jail if he gets caught by the police.

Aaron finds himself stuck in an awkward position, and lies to David that he doesn’t know any more information, hiding the fact he had to pull Ned off of a man before he killed him.

Hating the fact he has been made to lie, Aaron confronts Ned and tells him he will only keep his secret on the understanding that Ned gets professional help with his issues following his ordeal with Scarlett.

Ned agrees, but will he stick to his word?

Neighbours fans know these lies between David and Aaron are only set to get worse when David finds out his husband has been keeping secrets later this week, leading to a huge argument.

The argument then spurs David into going for a late night bike ride where he is caught up in a road accident and left fighting for his life.

Could this argument be the last thing David and Aaron talk about before they’re torn apart?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5