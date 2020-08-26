SICKENING secrets come to light for the Dingles in tonight’s Emmerdale

Is Mandy being played for a fool?

Tonight’s Emmerdale will see troublemaking Paul Ashdale up to no good once again as he tries to worm his way back into Mandy Dingle’s (Lisa Riley) affections.

The trouble started on Monday night’s trip to Emmerdale (see our TV Guide for full listings) when Paul came up with a plan to win Mandy round using Vinny Dingle’s crush on Liv Flaherty to his advantage.

Looking like a supportive dad, Paul decides to cook up a storm in the Dingle kitchen and invite Liv round for dinner with Vinny.

Mandy thinks the date is a great idea and tonight’s Emmerdale will see her pitching in to help with the date.

But things soon take a turn for the worst when Vinny announces Liv has cancelled their dinner together.

Paul’s plan works a treat

Mandy is raging, annoyed anyone would hurt her boy like that, but Paul doesn’t seem too surprised by the last minute cancellation.

Deciding not to let the food go to waste, Paul suggests he and Mandy share the dinner.

Not wanting all their efforts to have been in vain, Mandy agrees… but is Paul up to no good?

Later Mandy bumps into Liv in David’s shop and lays into her for breaking Vinny’s little heart.

But when Liv makes a shocking confession, it seems something doesn’t quite add up.

With Mandy reeling from what Liv has told her, will she start to see Paul for who he really is?

Paul’s been claiming to be a changed man since he arrived back in to the village… but it seems he is harbouring sickening secrets.

The plot thickens next week when Paul is seen making mysterious phone calls.

What is he up to?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.