Sex Education star reveals why fans could be in store for disappointment

'It’s quite hard to keep the two-meter distance when you’re kissing someone'

Sex Education star Asa Butterfield has revealed why fans could be in store for disappointment.

The second series of the popular drama/comedy TV show hit Netflix earlier this year and fans immediately devoured the eight new episodes that were part of the second instalment of the Gillian Anderson series.

Lovers of the show were even more thrilled later on in the year when a third season was confirmed, with the cast and crew set to get back to filming back in May.

However, like all of our other beloved film and TV favourites, production on Sex Education was halted due to social distancing measures and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

And now star of the show Asa Butterfield, who plays young protagonist Otis, has revealed that production for the upcoming series is up in the air as the current social distancing rules would make filming “incredibly difficult”.

“We should be in sunny Wales right now,” Asa told entertainment site Deadline. “It’s a shame, but this whole situation is pretty mad.

“I don’t know when we’re going to go back and start shooting. It’s hard to tell.”

Opening up about whether filming could continue with the current quarantine and social distancing measures, Asa continued, “It’s quite hard to keep the two-meter distance when you’re kissing someone or doing anything else.

“I’m sure that’s something they have realised. As well as that, when you’re on a set making film and TV, there are so many parts to this machine.”

“It will make it incredibly difficult to enforce a rule around quarantine,” he added, “but you have to because this virus is going to be around for ages.”

Revealing how he doesn’t envy the show bosses who have to make the hard decisions about when to resume production, he added, “Luckily that’s not my job to figure those things out.”

Let’s hope we don’t have to wait too long for the show to come back to our screens!