All the celebrities of The Masked Singer 2021 have been unmasked and Sausage crowned winner... but it wasn't Sheridan Smith inside the costume.

The Masked Singer is over for another series after the final three celebrities have been unmasked.

But while fans across the country have spent the last few weeks convinced that Sheridan Smith was sausage, it turns out it was none other than Joss Stone hiding in the brilliant costume.

For weeks singer, songwriter and actress Joss Stone has kept us guessing while she belted out the most amazing performances on stage.

Fans and The Masked Singer panel were convinced that it was either Stacey Solomon or Sheridan Smith hiding in the costume… and not once did anyone suggest it could be Joss.

What the clues meant

Sausage’s clues kept viewers guessing, and it turns out that Dover Sole in the Fish and Chip take away menu in her VT hinted about Joss being a soul singer from Dover.

Her clue about ‘snagging a prince’ was a nod to her playing Anne of Cleves in The Tudors and marrying Henry VIII.

While Joss’s hints that she had watched royalty say ‘for better or wurst’ was because she attended the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Sheridan breaks her silence

Of course Sheridan has had to remain tight lipped about whether or not she was Sausage, but tonight she took to Twitter to tells her followers how ‘flattered’ she is that people thought she was behind the costume.

Sheridan said: “Well, there you have it! I am very flattered that for 8 weeks some of you thought it was me, although I do very much love eating chips and sausage with gravy. Well done, Joss Stone!”

Sheridan also thanked panellist Jonathan Ross for suggesting that she was Sausage and believing she could sing as well as Joss Stone…

The singer and actress also revealed to a fan that even her husband and manager thought for a moment that she could secretly be hiding behind the sausage costume.

She told the fan who had tweeted her that they had become convinced that she had snuck out and filmed the show on the sly!

So The Masked Singer is over for another series… but it has been revealed that ITV have acquired the rights to the sister show The Masked Dancer, which is in the pipeline to potentially be on air later this year.

Next weekend will see The Masked Singer-shaped hole in your Saturday nights filled with a new series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, which will start on Saturday 20th at 7pm.