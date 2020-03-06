Sheridan Smith to host new BBC dog styling show Pooch Perfect

Sheridan's excited!

Sheridan Smith has signed on to host new BBC1 dog styling show Pooch Perfect.

The Beeb has confirmed that the multi award-winning actress will be hosting their brand new series that is all about our favourite furry little friends.

The competitive dog styling series will see ten pairs of professional dog stylists from around the country taking part in a series of themed challenges to create epic transformations of adorable pets, as they all compete with each other to be crowned the UK’s Top Dog Stylist.

Speaking about her new role, which will be her first prime-time entertainment gig, Sheridan said, “To combine my love of dogs with a brand new job presenting for the BBC was a match made in heaven!

“Everyone who knows me will understand that animals, and especially dogs are very special to me,” she continued. “I live at home with six dogs, so presenting a show dedicated to our four-legged best friends didn’t take much consideration!

“I’m used to being on set with lots of actors, this time I can’t wait to hang out all day with dozens of dogs. It is literally my dream job!”

The series is based on the Australian show of the same name, which is hosted by Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson.

The UK series will see a host of celebrity guest judges make an appearance across the eight hour-long episodes.

Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, said, “I love this show, it celebrates so much creativity culminating in unforgettable transformations, always mindful of the fact one false snip could cost someone the competition!”

“I cannot imagine anything more fun than being in a studio with Sheridan Smith and a whole load of scruffy dogs,” added Damon Pattison, Creative Director of Seven Studios UK.

“This is going to be the happiest show and as the first original commission for Seven Studios UK, I’m utterly delighted to be bringing it to BBC1”.