Sheridan Smith stars in new ITV series Isolation Stories

This new series depicts life during lockdown...

Sheridan Smith will star in the first episode of ITV’s Isolation Stories.

She plays pregnant woman Mel, who’s spending lockdown alone as her baby’s father has left her.

Mel’s family has given her the cold shoulder too, leaving her alone to handle pregnancy and lockdown.

Sheridan said, “I am heavily pregnant and have been isolating at home so I jumped at the chance to make a drama about the massive drama going on all around us right now.

“I think it’s really important to try and reflect what’s happening to us whilst it is still actually happening.”

Each 15 minute long episode focuses on a different household and the struggles they face.

The series will be filmed remotely, with directors watching via video chat.

Sheridan’s episode will be directed by White House Farm’s Paul Whittington.

Robert Glenister and son Tom appear in the second episode, Ron and Russell.

Ron (Robert) is ill with the virus and his son Russell (Tom) is stuck inside with him.

It will be directed by Flesh and Blood’s Louise Hooper, and sees Russell becoming increasingly frantic as he tries to help his dad.

The third episode follows hypochondriac Darren Boyd, during a video session with his psychiatrist.

Psychiatrist Rochelle is played by Waterloo Road’s Angela Griffin.

Broadchurch’s Paul Andrew Williams will direct this episode.

Finally, Eddie Marsan stars in the series finale Karen as a single father.

He’s infuriated when his father-in-law tries to entertain the grandchildren from outside the window.

He doesn’t welcome these visits as he’s still suffering after his wife Karen left him.

Isolation Stories, featuring Sheridan Smith, will air on ITV, but a release date has not yet been confirmed.