Sheridan Smith – things you didn’t know about the actress

From a surprising dream role to finding fame at just four years old, there is lots to know about actress, singer and performer Sheridan Smith...

Sheridan Smith became a household name after winning the nations hearts by appearing in comedy shows like The Royle Family and Gavin and Stacey.

But Sheridan has since gone on to enjoy a hugely successful acting career, receiving high critical acclaim in shows like Cilla, The C Word and The Moorside. And she’s now made a new ITV documentary, Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum, where she opens up about the challenges of motherhood.

Most fans of the actress will know that:

She won countless awards for her acting including a BAFTA and an NTA

Sheridan preformed a tribute to Dame Vera Lynn a for the 75th anniversary of VJ Day

She has a hugely successful career on the stage as well as on screen

But what else do we know about Sheridan Smith? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. Sheridan has an OBE

In 2015 Sheridan was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire as part of the New Year Honours for her services to drama. After appearing in TV hits like The Royle Family, Gavin and Stacey and Benidorm early in her career, before receiving his acclaim for dramas like Mrs Biggs, Cilla, The C Word and The Moorside, it is easy to see why she was awarded such a prestigious honour.

2. She comes from a family of performers

When Sheridan was small her mum Marilyn and dad Colin preformed as a Country and Western duo called The Daltons. Sheridan discovered her love of singing and dancing after joining her parents on stage at the age of just four.

3. She’s lived through personal tragedy

Sheridan sadly lost her beloved dad to cancer in 2016 and credits him for her love of comedy. She spoke about her heartbreak at losing Colin on a TV special called Sheridan, which was dedicated entirely to her and hosted by Alexander Armstrong. At the time she said: “Dad was the one who taught me to laugh at myself and not take life too seriously.” Sheridan also lost her older brother, Julian, to cancer when she was just eight.

4. She’s got a surprising dream role

Sheridan is such a huge fan of Country and Western singer Dolly Parton that she had admitted if she ever gets married she wants her hen party to be at Dollywood in Tennessee, USA. Speaking on her TV special, Sheridan, she said: “I would love to play Dolly Parton. I think I’d cry if I met her!”

5. She has released top 10 albums

Sheridan has released two albums, the first was titled Sheridan and debuted at number 9 in the UK album charts in 2017. The second was called A Northern Soul and was released in 2018. Speaking of her music career, Sheridan told Alexander Armstrong on Sheridan: “They came to me to do an album after Legally Blonde and Cilla, but I didn’t have the guts to do it. My dad kept saying ‘Why don’t you just do it?’. When Funny Girl ended they asked me again and I thought I would be a nice thing to dedicate to my dad. He’d be so proud.”

6. She’s got her own documentary

The star welcomed cameras into her home to film as she navigated the weird and wonderful journey of becoming a mum for the first time. The documentary, Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum, sees the actress talk about her battle with anxiety and depression as well as the joy of welcoming her son, Billy, into the world.

7. Jamie isn’t the only man in Sheridan’s life

It seems Sheridan is surrounded by men in her life, because as well as boyfriend Jamie and new son, Billy, there are two other loves in the actress’s life and that’s her beloved pet dogs, Ronnie and Reggie. She often shares pictures of the gorgeous pups on social media, delighting fans.

Sheridan Smith’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress….

How old is she?

Sheridan Smith’s age is 39. She was born on 25th June 1981.

Is she in a relationship?

Sheridan Smith met her fiancé Jamie Horn in 2018.

Does she have children?

Sheridan Smith and Jamie Horn have a son called Billy.

Where was she born?

Sheridan Smith was born in Epworth, Lincolnshire.

How tall is she?

Sheridan Smith is 1.57 metres tall.

Twitter: @sheridansmith1

Instagram: @sheridansmithster

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.

Main picture credit: Getty