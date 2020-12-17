Sheridan Smith to join RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as celebrity judge

The BBC has announced the first set of celebrity guest judges for RuPaul series two

Sheridan Smith is amongst the first set of famous faces that have been announced as guest judges on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The 39-year-old is a superstar singer and performer on both stage and screen, but she’s also a self-confessed Drag Race superfan! She’ll be joining the regular judges RuPaul, Alan Carr, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton to form the fiercest panel around on the BBC Three hit.

Sheridan will appear on our screens when the Queens must face the music and dance. She said she “had the best day” and that she “felt like I’d won a competition” whilst filming her episode of the show. She also joked that viewers will have to look out for her “fangirling” when her episode airs.

Sheridan isn’t the only celebrity judge that has been revealed, however! So far, the full list of celebrity guest judges includes Elizabeth Hurley, Lorraine Kelly, MNEK and Jourdan Dunn as other faces confirmed to be joining the judging panel.

Model, actress, bikini designer, and British icon Elizabeth Hurley joined the judging panel as filming kicked off earlier this year, and said she “had a great time being a guest judge on the first episode”.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly returns to the show after she took part in last year’s Snatch Game as a member of the main stage judging panel. According to the BBC, her episode will see her facing some competition for her crown as the Queen of morning telly!

MNEK is a Grammy and MOBO-nominated singer and artist who already appeared on the previous season of the show. Last year they were a celebrity guest vocal coach, but this year he’ll be featured alongside RuPaul, Graham and Alan as a guest judge.

Jourdan Dunn is a powerhouse in the fashion industry. She will be lending her catwalk expertise to season two’s queens. With decades of experience on the runway, Jourdan’s advice will be invaluable to this year’s contestants.

You can see Sheridan Smith, Elizabeth Hurley and all the other celebrity guest judges when RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns to our screens on BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Thursday 14 January.